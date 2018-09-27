RM175,000 a month Teong Kim terminated as Malaysia U16 coach

Lucrative earning Malaysia Under-16 head coach Lim Teong Kim was immediately terminated as the development team head coach after failing miserably at the AFC U16 Championship where they crashed out after finishing bottom of Group A.

“The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) deputy-president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal is in discussion with FAM technical director Peter de Roo to find a new coach at the soonest, and their decision will be tabled at the next FAM executive committee meeting,” said FAM general-secretary Stuart Ramalingam.

Malaysia had come into this tournament with mission to qualify for the 2019 U17 World Cup in Peru by making the semifinals at least.

They made a bright start by thrashing Tajikistan 6-2, before losing 4-2 to Thailand and 2-0 to Japan.

While FAM has shown Lim the door as U16 head coach, the former Bayern Munich junior coach is under the payroll of the Sports Ministry, at a whooping RM175,000 a month.

Malaysia Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman held an emergency press conference right after the Japan defeat, and said they would review the structure of the National Football Development Programme (NFDP).

“Lim had set the benchmark to qualify to the U17 World Cup next year himself. We would have to re-evaluate the remainder of his contract which runs until 2020,” said Syed Saddiq.

“The large chunk of his salary which is RM175,000 a month is also borne by the Sports Ministry. The NFDP, meanwhile, has to go on. It is a good development programme, but it will have to be restructured.”

“After the multi-millions spent, we failed to achieve our target. Something has to be done.”

NFDP chief executive officer Safirul Abu Bakar had also immediately tendered his resignation, but a decision has yet to be made on his future.

According to Syed Saddiq, the NFDP was promised RM20 million annually when it was incepted in 2014.

But under the former ruling coalition, it only received RM10 million in 2014, RM7 million in 2015, and RM3.5 million each in 2016 and 2017.

The NFDP was one of former Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s first big projects when he took office in 2013.

The development programme was then birthed to much fan-fare in 2014.

It boasts almost 25,000 players all over the country, a state-of-the-art facility at the Mokhtar Dahari Academy in Gambang, Pahang and various overseas stints where the players tested their mettle against top European teams in the name of exposure.

