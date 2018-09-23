AFC U16: Malaysia undone against Thailand after Luqman Hakim red card

The Malaysia Under-16 will need to win their final group game against Japan to qualify for the quarter-finals of the AFC U16 Championships, after losing 4-2 to Thailand on Sunday.

The Malaysians came up short against the hardworking Thais, and their job was made all the much harder after striker Luqman Hakim was sent off early in the second half.

Here are three takeaways from Malaysia’s first defeat of the tournament.

Malaysia defence failed to pick up Thailand’s lone striker

21' GOAL! 2-1 Thailand 🇹🇭 Leading the charge down the middle, Suphanat manages to get away from Firdaus and cuts it across the goalkeeper to score a brace!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/0LfIWv5jvc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 23, 2018

There was something about Thailand striker Suphanat Mueanta against the Malaysian defenders. He operated alone upfront, but he was allowed so much room in the penalty box.

Mueanta only took three minutes to open his account, escaping both the central defenders before slotting past Malaysia goalkeeper Abdul Halim Amri. The striker would double his tally just 17 minutes later, against evading the clutches of the defenders for another straightforward goal.

Mueanta did not have the ball much, but when he did, Thailand looked like making something happen.

Luqman Hakim picks up unnecessary red card

49' Malaysia is down to ten men as Luqman gets the red card for this challenge on Kittichai! He'll also be suspended for their next game, against Japan!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/oEjwrGAzAG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 23, 2018

Lim Teong Kim would be facing his toughest test yet against Japan on Wednesday, and he has to conjure up a win without his five-goal striker.

Luqman Hakim, who has been excellent for Malaysia in this tournament, should have avoided the red card.

His rash challenge, a high boot on Thai midfielder Thanarin Thusen, could have been easily been avoided. Just like Malaysia goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel, Luqman was reduced to tears as he trotted off the pitch.

It was a sad ending for the striker, who had equalised to make it 1-1 earlier on. Luqman could have scored more had he been on the pitch, as Malaysia had just equalised for the second time and were starting to look menacing on the offence.

The sending off will be a bitter less for this young Malaysian.

Malaysian fans came out to support the boys

Despite the loss, Malaysia will take heart that they had plenty of support in this match. After only over 700 fans showed up for the Tajikistan match, close to 9,000 supporters had turned up for this encounter.

It was a pity the boys couldn’t deliver the win, but they will need more of the same strong support in their final group match against Japan.

Malaysia looked sluggish against Thailand, and they need to step it up a gear. Teong Kim will be formulating the best plan to undo the Japanese, and the fans need to play a part in helping him.