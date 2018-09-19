Nidzam Adzha disgusted by Liridon Krasniqi’s comment

Nidzam Adzha was shocked and disgusted by comments made from Liridon Krasniqi, who alleged the former Kedah FA head coach left the team high and dry when they were struggling this season.

“I am really disappointed with his statements, because it shows how unprofessional he is. His comments have also tarnished the name of the team and the state,” Nidzam told Berita Harian.

“I am surprised that he would say something like this to me, especially after I treated him with respect. When I was coaching the team, there was never any spite towards me.”

Krasniqi was scathing in his attack on his former coach, calling him a coward (he used a worse profanity) and accusing him of talking behind the players back to the press.

Nidzam was rested in August until the end of the season, and his place was taken over by Azzmi Aziz.

The coaching reshuffle failed to improve Kedah, who crashed out in the Malaysia Cup group stages after they were humbled 2-0 by Kelantan FA in the final group game last week.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Krasniqi had posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram page thanking the team for having faith in him.

The Kosovar playmaker also insisted he does not want to leave Kedah, despite his contract coming to an end soon.

As for Nidzam’s case, he had never wanted the head coach position to begin with.

But after Ramon Marcote got the sack early in the season, Nidzam was given the mandate to lead the team.

Kedah were stuttering throughout the season with him at helm, not playing the attractive fast paced football Tan Cheng Hoe had incorporated to the team.

After Krasniqi’s latest outburst, it remains to be seen if he will be retained by the Red Eagles for next season.

He is still one of their biggest assets despite appearing to be arrogant at times, and with him in the team Kedah are always dangerous on the offence.

Photo Credit: Kedah FA