Liridon Krasniqi does not want to say goodbye to Kedah

Kedah FA influential playmaker Liridon Krasniqi gave his faltering team some good news by insisting he wants to stay with the club, despite the side crashing out of the Malaysia Cup group stage last week.
“My contract ends very soon, but I don’t want it to be the end. We have come too far to go backwards now,” said Krasniqi via his Instagram page.
“We have to be more ambitious than ever and want to go get back to the top, where we belong! It’s been hard to push through this season, playing a lot of games every week with my injury, I did this for you!”
“Now it’s time to heal, recover and plan for the future, wherever that might be. Kedah, I hope this is not goodbye, because family never say goodbye. Family simply say, I will see you soon.”
View this post on Instagram
To my Kedah family, please listen carefully .. It’s your Legend – Matdon speaking. I am so proud and thankful to have represented this club for 4 amazing years. I came to this club as A nobody and finally become somebody with your Help, with incredible passionate supporters but with no results. From 2nd Division we have climbed to one of the strongest and most Respectful and dominate clubs in Malaysia. We have done this together. Coaches, staff, players, sponsors, mangement and of course the fans One family Hijauakuning But this year, things haven’t gone to plan. It’s not good enough, and things must change in the future. We have to be Honestly to our Self’s to the Fans and to the People who Support the Club. My contract ends very soon, but I don’t want it to be the end. We have come to far to go backwards now… We have to be more ambitious than ever and want to get back to the top, where we belong! It’s been hard to push through this season, playing a lot of games every week with my injury.. I did this for you! Now, it’s time to heal & recover, & plan for the future, wherever that might be. Kedah, I hope this is not a goodbye, because family never say “goodbye” .. family simply say , “I will see you soon” 😎 Love your Legendary Forever, Matdon 🤙🏻 here some ThrowBack Pics from this Amazing Journey ! peace Semua ❤️😌 And Huge Respect for a NewBorn Coach Aazmi, which did an amazing Job in the Last few Months 🙏🏻 #baustelle #LK8 i love you All ❤️ 🇲🇾 malaysia
The 2016 Malaysia Cup champions will want to hang on to their prized asset, whom they missed greatly for almost three months.
Krasniqi’s absence from June meant Kedah lost their chief creative head towards the end of the Malaysia Super League campaign, and the start of the Malaysia Cup.
Due to that, the Red Eagles only managed a sixth place finish in the league, and only garnered one point in their first two Malaysia Cup matches.
Krasniqi is one of the longer serving imports in the Malaysian top flight, and he remains of the team’s biggest asset.
Whatever the case, Kedah will have to brace themselves for plenty of offers for some of their leading players like Krasniqi, Akhyar Rashid and Rizal Ghazali.
Sandro Da Silva could also be subject of interest to other clubs, despite the Brazilian midfielder insisting he wants to stay with the team.
Paulo Rangel is most likely to be offloaded by Kedah after failing to impress.
Last season, Ken Ilso and Zachary Anderson both announced their departure at the same time after the management failed to give them any assurance on their future.
The Kedah management are known to leave things to the last minute, which could unsettle many of their players.
If they want to retain Akhyar, Krasniqi and even Sandro, they have to make a decision and move fast.
Photo Credit: Kedah FA