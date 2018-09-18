Malaysia Cup: Fernando Marquez set to miss JDT quarterfinal clash

Fernando Marquez is set to miss Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Malaysia Cup two-legged quarterfinals showdown against Pahang FA, and possibly the semifinals as he prepares to go under the knife after suffering facial injuries in the 3-0 victory over MIFA last Sunday.

“We regret to announce that Marquez has had eight stitches below his eyebrow immediately upon arriving at the hospital on Sunday, and required further surgery on Monday due to extensive fractures in several parts of his face after being elbowed,” read a Southern Tigers statement.

“Marquez will be under hospital observation for a few days before returning to Johor. He has been ruled out for several weeks and will require face protection when he returns to football.”

The JDT family rallied around the Argentina striker after they beat MIFA 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Gonzalo Cabrera went to pay tribute to Marquez, who was in the ambulance, right after he scored the penalty which put JDT 1-0 ahead.

Marquez had won the penalty after taking a blow to the face by the MIFA goalkeeper as both players went for the ball.

Safawi Rasid added another two goals as the Southern Tigers went on to top Group C.

JDT head coach Luciano Figueroa also paid tribute to Marquez after the win, and all the players visited him in the hospital that night.

Without Marquez to lead the line against Pahang, either Syafiq Ahmad or Ahmad Hazwan Bakri will be given the responsibility as the leading striker.

Syafiq should be given the nod to start after impressing in the Asian Games.

Hazwan has not made much of an impression despite constantly coming off the bench.

Pahang will host JDT in the first leg, before the return leg is played at Larkin Stadium at a yet to be decided date.

Photo Credit: Johor DT