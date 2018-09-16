Malaysia Cup: JDT call on 12th man ahead of do-or-die MIFA clash

Defending Malaysia Cup champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have rallied their fans to turn up in numbers ahead of the do-or-die clash against MIFA in their Malaysia Cup Group C encounter at Shah Alam Stadium on Sunday.

“JDT will need their 12th man at Shah Alam Stadium on Sunday, just like how they spurred the team to a 2-0 victory over Kedah FA. The stadium has not seen such large crowds since that match. So, let’s bring that atmosphere again,” read a statement from the Southern Tigers Facebook page.

“Players, coaches and fans all have a role to play in keeping JDT alive in the Malaysia Cup.”

Only a victory would ensure JDT’s interest in the competition.

They face a plucky MIFA side who top the group on goal difference, and have already beaten them at home in the reverse fixture.

But, JDT will need a strong support to help them to victory.

Most grounds have seen declined attendance throughout the Malaysia Cup campaign, but the Southern Tigers have attracted the biggest attendance in their home games so far.

Both teams are slightly depleted coming into this match.

JDT are without the suspended Marcos Antonio, while MIFA are also missing Kpah Sherman who is serving a suspension.

Head coach Luciano Figueroa will rely on his front three of Safawi Rasid, Gonzalo Cabrera and Fernando Marquez to unsettle the MIFA defence, which have been resolute.

MIFA head coach K. Devan will be expecting to soak up intense JDT pressure, and he will aim to stifle the visitors by putting plenty of bodies in front of goal.

The club side’s strategy of a five man defence have served them well so far, and the former Kelantan coach will aim to work that out to perfection once again.

If MIFA lose, they can still go through to the quarterfinals provided Kelantan FA beats Kedah FA by a slim margin.

Photo: Johor DT