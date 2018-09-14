Malaysia Cup: Felda ready for Terengganu or Perak in last eight

Felda United FC are already preparing for their Malaysia Cup quarterfinals match against either Terengganu FC or Perak FA, but first one of the most in-form teams in the tournament must play Melaka United FA on Saturday.

“I heard Terengganu wants to meet us in the quarterfinals, but I actually don’t mind playing either Terengganu or Perak, because both teams are strong,” Felda head coach B. Satiananthan told Berita Harian.

Felda are top of Group B with 10 points, tied with PKNS FC.

On paper, PKNS have an easier match as they host bottom side PDRM FA who are arguably the worst team in the tournament.

Felda travel to face Melaka, who have been going great guns in the group stage but unfortunately failed to make the cut in this competitive group.

But the Fighters will be without their two key personnel Thiago Junior and Thiago Augusto, as they bid to finish as group champions.

“Junior had to return to Brazil to sort out some family issues, while Augusto has been injured for the past two weeks. I hope the replacements I put out on Saturday can use this opportunity to impress. We need to win to keep our momentum.”

Junior’s loss will come as a blow to Satia, whose side have only conceded three goals in the competition so far.

That tally is the joint-lowest conceded, along with Sabah.

Melaka, meanwhile, will look to bow out of the competition with a flourish.

Despite scoring 12 goals, the Mousedeers have conceded eight goals which one of the reasons they have drawn three matches.

Other matches taking place on Saturday will see Felcra FC entertain Perak, while Terengganu host Kuala Lumpur FA.

Four matches from Group C and Group D will take place on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Felda United FC