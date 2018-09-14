Malaysia Cup: JDT face tough test against MIFA

The Malaysia Cup final group match takes place this weekend, and all eyes will be on Group C.

It is the only group where all four teams have a chance of making it to the quarterfinals to complete the final eight teams in the competition.

FOX Sports Malaysia takes a look at some of the scenarios that could transpire in the Malaysia Cup.

No two ways about it, JDT must beat MIFA

If the Southern Tigers do not want the repeat of 2016, then they will have to pull out all the stops to overcome a plucky MIFA at Shah Alam Stadium on Sunday.

JDT failed to make the quarterfinals cut two years ago, missing out by a point.

They are currently two points off the pace from MIFA and Kedah, who occupy the top two spot.

The league champions head coach Luciano Figueroa has already said his team are fired up for this final group game, so you can expect them to charge at MIFA from the start.

But it will be difficult to break down K. Devan’s men, who have already beaten JDT at home in the first group game.

MIFA must cope without Kpah Sherman

The Liberian striker’s high boot on Lidiron Krasniqi in the 2-2 draw against Kedah FA on August 26 meant Sherman received an automatic two-match ban and will miss this crunch match.

Sherman’s absence is a big blow for MIFA, with the Liberian striker already scoring three times in the Malaysia Cup.

But K. Devan, as he has always been, is optimistic.

Right after the Kedah match, he told reporters he will find a way to cope without his coveted hitman.

Devan will surely set out his team in defensive mode against JDT.

That means a bank of a back five, with four midfielders shielding them. L’Imam Seydi or J. Satrunan would probably operate as the lone striker.

JDT’s modus operandi of penetrating through the flanks in the reverse fixture did not work out.

It remains to be seen if Figueroa will go with a more straightforward approach this time around.

Kedah FA must win biggest match of their season

It is not too dramatic to call the showdown against Kelantan FA Kedah’s biggest match of the season.

The Red Eagles have went through a turbulent time since the start of 2018, changing coaches and players throughout this nine months.

Thankfully for Kedah, the big game players have stayed on and delivered when it matters.

After finishing sixth in the league and crashing out in the early round of the FA Cup, the Malaysia Cup remains Kedah’s only saving grace.

They have already built somewhat of a legacy in this competition, having made the final in the last three years.

Beating Kelantan to march into the quarterfinals would give their fans some joy.

If they crash out, Kedah will not be seen as big a force.

Photo Credit: Johor DT, Kedah FA