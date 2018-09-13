Malaysian descent Wan Kuzain bags goal of the month

Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal may not ever play for the Malaysia national team, but he did the country proud by scoring the United Soccer League (USL) goal of the month in August through a stunning free-kick.

Using the in-step technique Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud of, the midfielder of Malaysian parents fired a crisp strike which found the bottom corner for his team Swope Park Rangers.

Kuzain’s sumptuous equalizer set the tone for the Rangers’ comeback, who came from behind to beat Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2-1 in the league encounter.

The 20-year-old’s set-piece masterclass was also named as the second best goal in the country’s reputable sports network.

Kuzain has already scored two goals in 16 caps for his side, besides one goal and assist for his parent club Sporting Kansas City which plays in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

That feat makes him the first player of Malaysian heritage to score in the American top flight league.

Kuzain was also named to represent the MLS in the 2018 MLS Homegrown Games, where he played one half against the Tigres UANL Under-20 side.

By right, the Illinois-born is still eligible to play for the Harimau Malaya, as he has not represented the United States in any age-group competition.

But the chances of him playing for Malaysia looks slimmer with every goal he scores, and it could be only a matter of time before he plays for the United States national team.

But Malaysians will not stop hoping for Wan Kuzain to play for them.

Until he represents the United States senior team at least.

Photo Credit: Swope Park Rangers Facebook