Where did Selangor go wrong in 2018?

Selangor FA were dumped out of the Malaysia Cup in humiliating fashion after they succumbed 2-1 to Sabah FA on Tuesday.

The Red Giants currently hold the record as the worst team in this year’s edition, with zero points, nine goals conceded and only two scored.

Apart from their FA Cup final run, it was a forgettable season by Selangor’s standards, having also finished eighth in the league.

So, what happened to this illustrious team this season?

FOX Sports Malaysia gives some insights to some of the woes that have plagued them in 2018.

Heavy reliance on Rufino Segovia

The Spanish striker has scored 29 goals for Selangor this season. So when people start viewing Selangor as a one-man team, it couldn’t be further from the truth. Segovia has scored more than half of the 51 goals the Red Giants have scored so far. That is an unbelievable strike-rate from a 33-year-old, and Selangor would not wish to think how worse off they would be if he got injured anytime in the season. After the Sabah defeat, Selangor head coach Nazliazmi Nasir said the reason of exiting the tournament was because Selangor failed to score enough goals. That, and they failed to find someone else to compliment Segovia in front of goal.

Changing their head coach too soon

Like a few teams this season, Selangor were quick to make a coaching reshuffle. Their former head coach P. Maniam received the infamous ‘rest’ barely a month into the new season, after Selangor slumped to three consecutive defeats. Nazliazmi Nasir, his assistant at that time, was promoted as chief coach. Credit to Nazliazmi who did well to steer Selangor to safety in the league and take them to the Malaysia Cup. But things could have been different if Selangor had stuck with Maniam. They have to remember, that Maniam did well in 2017 to take Selangor to a mid-table finish without any marquee names and a young squad. Sometimes, changing things too fast does not pay off.

Wrong choice of import players

The previous Selangor management had come out many times and said they did not have the financial muscle to compete with other teams in the league, but they still went ahead and bought four foreigners for the 2018 season. Sadly, none of them impressed. Indonesian duo Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn were hasty signings brought in with much fanfare, but both players could depart the team with deep pockets and shallow contributions. The same goes to their hulking central defenders Willian Pacheco and Alfonso de la cruz, whose performance dwarfed in comparison to their immense physique. Inconsistency and failure to fit in can be attributed as the main reasons why all four players failed to deliver for Selangor this season.

Local players failed to step up

Former president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal had put his trust in the plethora of young local players touted to be future of Selangor. But on the evidence of this season, they have a lot to do to justify wearing that famed red and yellow jersey. While it is true that Selangor did not have the biggest budget this season, so did other teams. It did not deter the rest from making a mark this season. You only have to look at the likes of PKNP FC, MIFA FC or even Sabah FA, who got the best from their locals despite operating on a lower budget compared to Selangor. Of all the Selangor youngsters, only Syahmi Safari has been the standout player.

The fans did not show their support

The Selangor faithful were hardly to be seen this season. Even when Selangor made the FA Cup final, they were outnumbered by the Pahang FA fans despite the match being held at the Bukit Jalil Stadium. When the Red Giants played their matches at Cheras Stadium, the fans were still complaining about wanting to return to Shah Alam Stadium. Credit to the management, who answered their cries and got their old haunting ground for the Malaysia Cup. But the fans never showed up. The pitiful turnout was summed up in the Sabah defeat, where the travelling fans heavily outnumbered the home support at Shah Alam. The supporters will argue if the team is not playing well, why should they come? But, if you are a true supporter, shouldn’t you be with the team through thick and thin?

Photo Credit: MFL