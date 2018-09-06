Malaysia will not take Chinese Taipei for granted

Malaysia national head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has warned against any complacency against Chinese Taipei, who have a few formidable players in their ranks ahead of the friendly on Friday at Taipei Municipal Stadium.

“Chen Hao-wei is a good player who plays in China, and so is Chen Po-liang who is the captain. These players have all been doing well and we must take note,” said Tan at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“Chinese Taipei is not a country that has a big football culture, but the fans have been coming to watch the matches even though it is not full capacity. Besides that, they have also done well in the Asian Cup qualifiers.”

Besides the duo Tan mentioned, the Republic also has Will Donkin, and England-born attacking midfielder who plays for the Crystal Palace youth squad.

Chinese Taipei, also known as Taiwan, just missed out on the Asian Games by a point after finishing third in their group qualifiers.

Adding to the fact Malaysia are playing them away, the hosts will be a tough cookie and Zaquan Adha acknowledged that fact.

“We are trying to boost our world rankings, but this game won’t be easy as we are playing away. But we will give our best to win.”

Tan was also asked by reporters present about the representation from the Under-23 side, who reached the last-16 of the Asian Games football.

There are eight players from that squad, and the likes of Nik Akif Syahiran, Syahmi Safari and Akhyar Rashid will be looking to cause Chinese Taipei all sorts of problems.

Malaysia have scored in their last six international matches, and Tan would be banking on them to get the goals for a morale boosting win.

After Chinese Taipei, Malaysia go on to face Cambodia on September 10.

Photo Credit: FAM