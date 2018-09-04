Tan Cheng Hoe will not burden U23 players ahead of Malaysia friendlies

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe will assess the Under-23 players at his disposal ahead of two scheduled friendlies against the Chinese Taipei (September 7) and Cambodia (September 10).

Akhyar Rashid, Nik Akif Syahiran, Syazwan Andik and Irfan Zakaria were among the U23 players called up by Tan for the friendlies in preparations for the AFF Suzuki Cup in November.

Akhyar and Nik Akif in particular, have played plenty of football this year, having featured for the U19, U23 and now the senior team.

“I will monitor their fitness levels or any injuries. We still have time for them to recover. These are young players, but we don’t want to tax them too much. If they are not injured, I will field them,” Tan told FOX Sports Malaysia.

The national coach also confirmed Pahang FA striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha pulled out of the squad due to family emergency.

“He asked for permission to head back, and we have to respect his decision. I will find the right combination for our two matches, but the existing players are capable of giving their best.”

Malaysia will be seeking their third win of 2018 when they face Chinese Taipei at Taipei Municipal Stadium.

After the 2-2 draw against the part-timers of Mongolia which saw the national team criticized, Malaysian bounced back to beat Bhutan 7-0.

In July, they managed a 1-0 win over rugby-mad nation Fiji.

Before the Bhutan victory, the Harimau Malaya were winless for 16-months stretching back to the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Football Association of Malaysia have organized a series of friendlies before the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup begins.

After these two friendlies, Malaysia will play Sri Lanka (October 12), Kyrgyzstan (October 16) and Maldives (November 3).

