Malaysia Cup: Top 3 Asean players who have stood out

The Malaysia Cup dominated the domestic action in Malaysia, with 16-teams hustling hard to earn qualification to the knockout rounds.

Having said that, many players have made a mark in the group stage of the tournament already, including the Asean players.

FOX Sports Malaysia takes a look at the top three players from around the region who impressed.

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United FA)

Melaka have been hitting the right notes in the Malaysia Cup, having scored 11 goals to be joint top scorers along with PKNS FC so far.

One of the reasons for their abundant goals is a powerful midfield that also boast Singapore midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman.

The box-to-box ball playing midfielder has not found his shooting boots, but his industry in the engine room allows the likes of R.Gopinathan and Syahrul Azwari to foray forward and find the goals.

Shahdan is also among the 26-man squad called up by Singapore national head coach Fandi Ahmad, ahead of the friendlies against Mauritius and Fiji.

A strong performance for the Lions will only do the 30-year-old a world of good, before he returns for the final Malaysia Cup group game.

Theirry Chanta Bin (Terengganu FC)

Terengganu are flying high in the Malaysia Cup, becoming the first team to qualify to the quarterfinals of the tournaments.

Theirry has empowered the Terengganu midfield, and when he does not play, the Turtles are clearly missing his tough tackling nature.

When Terengganu played Selangor in the final league of the season, Thierry did not play and as a result, Selangor won the midfield battle to comfortably coast through that game.

But in the Malaysia Cup, the Cambodian has been a regular fixture and will play a crucial role in determining if Terengganu can go all the way to lift the trophy.

His performance is also a testament that Cambodian players do have a future in Malaysia.

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

The Singapore midfielder has been an ever-present force for Pahang FA in the Malaysia Cup, and his partnership with Nor Azam Abdul Azih has strengthened over time.

Dollah Salleh regards Safuwan highly, so much so the midfielder only doesn’t play when he is injured.

With his ability to provide adequate coverage both in defence and upfront, Pahang will need Safuwan more than ever when they travel to face Sabah in the final group D game.

Safuwan’s consolation goal in the defeat against Selangor FA the past weekend also meant the Singapore international has now scored in all three domestic competitions for the second time in his career.

Not many Asean players have stood out for their longevity in the Malaysian domestic scene, but Safuwan is proving to be one of those rare breeds.