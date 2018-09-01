Asian Games: Heartbreak for Malaysia after Japan loss

The Malaysian hockey team were dealt a bitter blow after they failed to hang on to a comfortable lead in the Asian Games final and lost 3-1 to Japan on penalties, after both teams were tied 6-6.

The defeat comes as a double heartbreak for the Malaysians, who also failed to secure an automatic berth to the 2020 Olympics.

In the dramatic final, Malaysia led 5-2 and 6-5, with 17 seconds left to play.

But Hiromasa Ochiai scored the dramatic equalizer, before they triumped in penalties to win a first-ever hockey gold medal.

Razie Rahim gave Malaysia an early lead, before a brace from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin and Faizal Saari put Stephen Van Huizen’s men in the driving seat.

Even when Yamazaki Koji scored Japan’s fifth goal, Malaysia fired back again through Razie Rahim and the gold was firmly within sight.

Sadly, it was not meant to be and Malaysia will return home with a silver medal.

The defeat also meant Malaysia are in 14th spot in the medal standings, with seven gold medals, 13 silver and 16 bronze medal.

China continues to lead the overall standings with 132 golds, followed by Japan and South Korea.

Photo Credit: MHC