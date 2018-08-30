Shahrel Fikri: I miss Malaysia, but I’m not returning home

Malaysia striker Shahrel Fikri insists even though he feels homesick at times in Thailand, he has no intentions of returning home after just making the move across to Thai League 1 Nakhon Ratchasima.

Fikri joined Nakhon on loan from PKNP FC in June, and recently opened his goalscoring account against Ranong United in a League Cup tie.

But this week, he confided on his Twitter page that he misses home, which had people speculating that he may want to return home.

Shahrel was quick to clarity the doubts.

“There is no story to be made here. I’m just sharing my feelings, but some are already talking of me wanting to return home,” said Shahrel via his Twitter account.

“I’m just here to share my experience living by myself. I know my motive to come here. Of course I miss my mom and dad. I’m the oldest child, and I have four other siblings whom I need to care of. I have left them, but of course I’m not going to leave here and return to Malaysia.”

Betul, rindu kepada mak ayah mmg rindu lagi lagi saya ni anak sulung. Saya ada tanggungjawab, saya ada 4 adik beradik yg perlu saya jaga. Tapi saya tinggalkan mereka. Tapi tak ada la sampai nk balik Malaysia taknak main dekat sini dah . — SAREL (@shahrelfikri) August 30, 2018

The forward then amusingly went on to describe the city of Korat which he lives in, saying he has already frequented the three shopping malls which are the only entertainment around.

Shahrel will have more than just three shopping malls to visit soon, as he is home bound to join up with Tan Cheng Hoe’s side for centralized national team training ahead of the friendlies against Taiwan and Cambodia.

The 23-year-old’s admission will come as a relief to Malaysian fans, who have seen a few players try their luck abroad, only to return because they missed the comfort of home.

Nazmi Faiz had tried his luck in Portugal in 2012, before Wan Zack Haikal’s stint in Japan also ended in disappointed.

Shahrel’s experience will be counted on as Tan prepares the team for the AFF Suzuki Cup in November.