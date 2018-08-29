Malaysian badminton rocked by betting allegations

As if the dismal performance at the Asian Games was not enough, Malaysian badminton have been dealt a new blow after allegations broke out that the national shuttlers and coaches were taking bets during training sessions.

The claims were made by an anonymous coach via email, and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria has already called for swift investigations to take place.

“I’ve read the email. There are some allegations, and I instructed the Rule and Disciplinary Committee, as well as the coaching and training committee to look into the matter as soon as possible,” Norza told NSTP Sports.

The allegations will cast a black cloud around Malaysian badminton, which looks to be sliding further into the doldrums.

In May, independent shuttlers Zulfadli Zulkiffli and Tan Chun Seang were handed 20-year and 15-year bans respectively for conspiring to fix matches for various tournaments over a 15-month period.

At the ongoing Asian Games, the national contingent returned home empty handed after crashing out in the early stages of their respective events.

It was a far cry from the 2014 edition, where Malaysia bagged four bronze medals.

With Datuk Lee Chong Wei still out of commission due to a respiratory related problem, no one has been able to step up to the fore just yet and the future looks bleak.

Liew Daren did well to finish with a medal at the World Championships earlier this month, but it seems to be a one-off success.

If indeed the betting claims are true, several national shuttlers could face severe punishment from BAM.

A worse case sanction would see them kicked out of the national body.

Photo Credit: BAM