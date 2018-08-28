Malaysia Cup: Selangor dumped out after Sabah loss

Selangor FA were deservedly dumped out of the Malaysia Cup after an efficient Sabah FA side condemned them to a 2-1 defeat on Tuesday.

There will be a lot to ponder and reshuffle after the 33-time champions exited the tournament with four consecutive defeats, and only two goals scored.

FOX Sports Malaysia highlights the main talking points from the Red Giants defeat, at a near empty Shah Alam Stadium.

Selangor failed to take advantage of additional break

It has been 10 days since Selangor last played a competitive match, and they and Sabah had an additional two to three rest compared to the other teams. At the Sultan of Selangor Cup last weekend, only Rufino Segovia, Amri Yahyah and Razman Roslan played a part in the annual affair. But the additional rest, which is so crucial in a tournament like this, failed to reflect in the Red Giants’ energy levels. Sabah were quicker and more eager in their anticipation to the second balls, and more importantly took their chance with aplomb.

The end is near for Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn

Selangor’s agreement with the Indonesia FA for Evan and Ilham looked to fail from the start. The Red Giants must allow the Indonesia duo to return for international assignments, even if it doesn’t fall under the FIFA calendar. This despite the big bucks Selangor paid for their services as Asean imports. Due to that deal, Selangor lost Evan and Ilham for a week at the PSSI Anniversary Cup, and almost a month when they played at the Asian Games football tournament. The duo were back for Selangor’s biggest game of the season, along with the influential Syahmi Safari. But, as they have done all season, both attackers failed to make any worthy contributions. Both players were retained during the second transfer window because Selangor did not want to pay compensation. But the time has come for them to go.

Save of the season from Rozaimie Rohim?

Last season, Rozaimie endured the wrath of the Sabah fans, who accused him of being in the books of the bookies after conceding five goals in a league match against ATM FA. But on Tuesday, the Sabah fans would thanking their lucky stars Rozaimie is still with them. The goalkeeper produced one of the individual performances of the season with a few crucial saves from Evan, Sean Eugene Selvaraj and Segovia. But of all his saves, Rozaimie pulled off a world class stop to deny a certain Syahmi header from a corner. If goal-line technology was prevalent in Malaysia, Rozaimie’s save would have been reviewed. It was that good. It was also the save that eventually dumped the Red Giants out of the tournament.

Photo Credit: Selangor FA