Malaysia Cup: Why Paulo Rangel can become Kedah’s hero

2016 Malaysia Cup champions Kedah FA need two big performances against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kelantan FA to stand any chance of securing a quarterfinals berth at this year’s competition.

The Red Eagles’ task are made harder with the fact they do not have many accomplished forwards to bang in the goals.

Which is why the return of their controversial striker Paulo Rangel to the starting 11 is more crucial than ever.

FOX Sports Malaysia lists down some reasons why Rangel can go from zero to hero, and revive Kedah’s interest in the Malaysia Cup.

He is a proven goalscorer

Despite his volatile nature at times, Rangel always brings goals with him in every team he represents. The tattoed hitman has acclimatized to various leagues around the world, having scored in Europe, South America, the Middle East and now Southeast Asia. His goalscoring record in Malaysia is also quite impressive. Prior to signing for Kedah, Rangel scored 54 goals in total for Perak FA, Selangor FA, Terengganu FA and JDT II over four years. He finished as top scorer for Selangor in 2014 to win the Golden Boot award too. Kedah have been begging for a prolific goal-getter who can give them at least 20 goals a season, and Rangel can be that man. He has already scored five times in eight appearances for them.

The coach has faith in him

“I think he has done his best. He hasn’t played some time, but in time he will get there,” said Kedah’s interim coach Azzmi Aziz of Rangel’s performance against MIFA in the 2-2 draw last Sunday. The Brazilian was lacking in competitive match fitness, having not played for a few weeks. But like Azzmi said, Rangel will be back with more game time. The return of Liridon Krasniqi will also help him greatly in his quest to get off the mark in the Malaysia Cup. Not only that, Baddrol Bakhtiar and Akhyar Rashid are also back to the Kedah line-up, which means Rangel can spearhead a formidable attacking force in their next two group games.

Rangel is well received by the fans

Having the fans on your side is a major plus point for any player. Even when Rangel was punished for refusing to play against JDT a few weeks back, Kedah fans were clamouring for his return to the starting line-up. Why? They knew with Baddrol and Akhyar gone, Kedah’s goals will dry up even more. Credit to Rangel, he has also tried to endear himself to the Kedah faithful. After the MIFA match, the striker acknowledged the fans and threw his jersey to the crowd. He also took pictures with fans waiting outside the stadium, before boarding the bus home. Once he starts scoring again, Rangel’s stock will only rise with the fans.

Photo Credit: Kedah FA