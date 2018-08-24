JDT lose two sponsors due to crowd decline

A significant decline in crowd attendance has affected league champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), after two companies pulled out of their sponsorship for the club next season.

The sparse attendance also meant the Southern Tigers will reduce their new stadium capacity from 40,000 to 20,000, due a projected 20 % – 30 % loss in their budget allocation.

“Due to declining crowd attendance, two companies have withdrawn from sponsoring the club next season. It means our budget allocation for next year has been reduced by 20 % – 30 % compared to this year, said Johor FA president Datuk Haji Ismail Karim.

Oleh kerana kehadiran penyokong yang semakin merosot, dua syarikat telah menarik diri daripada meneruskan menaja kelab… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Thursday, 23 August 2018

“We have a small budget and will not be able to make any investment on and off the pitch next year.”

The budget slash would certainly affect JDT’s preparations for the AFC Champions League next year, after they qualified to the tournament proper for the first time.

Malaysian football fans have been shying away from matches this season.

In the Malaysia Cup, attendances have barely averaged 5,000 in almost every ground.

This comes despite the efforts of clubs to draw the supporters.

JDT have prepared shuttle services for fans to come from various districts, while Selangor FA and Kedah FA are giving away free tickets to draw the crowds.

If the fans continue to distant themselves from attending matches, it would affect the Malaysian league severely in the coming years.

This year, the Malaysia Football League signed an unprecedented 10-year deal with entertainment giants iflix understood to be close to RM300 million.

The breakthrough agreement was meant to pave the way to attract more potential sponsors, but first Malaysian fans need to play their part by supporting the local league.

Photo: Johor DT