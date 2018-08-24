Malaysia Cup: Things to watch out for this weekend

The 2018 Malaysia Cup second round of group matches will take place at the weekend, as some teams look to seal qualification to the quarterfinals.

But there are some subplots that could take place at the weekend, and FOX Sports Malaysia peels out some of the most interesting bits to watch out for.

Selangor to be dumped out

The 33-time champions have only failed to make it out of the group stage four times in the last 20-years, and this year will surely be a fifth if they can’t get a win against Sabah on Tuesday. Selangor have been listless, dour, unimaginative and lacking in any desire in this competition. Their goals have also dried up after Rufino Segovia failed to score in the tournament. With three defeats in three matches, only the impossible will resurrect Selangor’s hopes in the tournament. They come up against Sabah side who have beaten them last week and are looking good bets to make the last eight. Without the influential Syahmi Safari and Indonesian duo Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn, half of Selangor’s battle already looks lost.

Paulo Rangel to be fielded against MIFA

The troublesome Brazilian’s future with Kedah FA looked to have ended after he refused to participate in the 5-1 defeat against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on August 10. But recent developments have seen the club change their tune, and could field the striker as his contract is still running. Rangel’s Instagram post also suggests he will be lining up against the surprise package MIFA who top Group C. Kedah, at the moment, needs Rangel more than he needs them. In the 3-2 victory over MIFA last week, the Red Eagles played without a recognized forward and had to rely on Liridon Krasniqi’s brace for a first group win. The 2016 champions will need both their imports linking up for another win against the Premier League side.

JDT to avenge their defeat to Kelantan at Larkin

The defending champions were denied a point in Kota Bharu after the referee failed to award them a first-half penalty. Kelantan went on to secure a much needed 1-0 victory and give their long suffering fans a lift. But at Larkin, JDT will be bent on avenging their defeat and revive their own chances of making it out of the group. The Southern Tigers are currently rooted in Group C, and a win over Kelantan would bump them into the top two. The plus point for the home side is they are not only reliant on their foreign players to get the goals. Of their 68 goals scored, local players have contributed half of those strikes. Kelantan will be fired up for another result, but it looks unlikely JDT will capitulate for a second week running.

Photo Credit: Johor DT, Kedah FA