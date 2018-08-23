Asian Games: Shuttlers face tough draw in individual events

Malaysia have been handed an arduous path at the badminton individual events which begin on Thursday.

It would take a tall order for the national contingent to emulate their four bronze medals won at the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea, but the Malaysian shuttlers have exceeded expectations in the unlikeliest of circumstances in the past.

FOX Sports Malaysia looks at the chances of some shuttlers ahead of the event.

Liew Daren (Men’s Singles)

The World Championships bronze medalist was handed another badminton lesson by Kento Momota in the 3-0 defeat to Japan in the team event last week. While another defeat to Momota was hard to swallow, not many shuttlers are able to beat the reigning world champion at his current form. Daren should be able to get past South Korea’s Heo Kwang-hee in the second round, but he would be pitted against Chen Long in the third round. It would take a mammoth effort for Daren to get past the Chinese ace.

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (Men’s Doubles)

The most underwhelming individuals of the lot. Goh-Tan have flattered to deceive for some time now, and the straight game defeat to Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda only seem to highlight their decline. The Olympic silver medalists are however expected to make it to the quarterfinals, where they could face All England champions and top seeds Marcus Fernaldi-Kevin Sanjaya. The world No. 11 pair will have to pull out all the stops to upset the fiery Indonesians in front of their noisy home support.

Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (Mixed Doubles)

The world No. 9 pair have produced decent performances in the lead-up to this multi-sport Games, having made the Indonesia Open final and World Championships quarterfinals. But like their team-mates, Chan-Goh will have to upset some big names to go all the way, and that includes their arch nemesis Tontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir. The Malaysians have lost six times on the trot to the world top pair, and the odds of upsetting them on home soil looks tough.

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai (Mixed Doubles)

The recent Singapore Open champions have the biggest potential to return home with a medal in the individual event. Goh-Shevon should overcome Taiwan’s Wang Chi-lin-Lee Chia-hsin in the opening round, but need to be at their best against Hong Kong pair Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet in the second round. If they can achieve that, they look good bets to make the semifinals where a likely showdown against China’s Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping awaits. Goh-Shevon have a big point to prove in the tournament after a below par performance at the World Championships.

Photo Credit: BAM