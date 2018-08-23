Malaysia Cup: What are clubs doing to bring the fans back?

The Malaysia Cup has seen a dramatic decline in crowd attendance, barely averaging 5,000 fans per match after three rounds of the group stage.

This decline has been actually brewing for almost the entire 2018 Malaysia domestic season, and it was clearly evident in the FA Cup final which only drew 45,000 fans.

With the league organizers intending on attracting more sponsors in the coming years, what are the measures clubs are taking to entice fans to the stadium?

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT)

JDT have attracted the biggest crowds to Larkin Stadium among the rest, and they have continued to find ways to draw the masses. Season ticket holders are entitled to JDT merchandise, and fans are also treated to live music, penalty shoot-outs and mini futsal to entertain themselves. The defending league champions also have a merchandise store for fans to come and spend some time before matches. JDT have also gone the extra mile by providing shuttle services and transport for fans from various districts. The fans have always been the heartbeat of JDT, and the club are trying to showcase that.

Salam. JDT take initiatives such as shuttle services, allocation & transport for fans at various districts and HRH Tunku Ismail has regular meetings with fans to brainstorm new ideas for the club. — Thread 👇 — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) August 21, 2018

Selangor FA

The Red Giants have been in a free-fall in the Malaysia Cup, losing all three of their group matches. But credit to the Selangor management, they have tried to appease their fans in the best way possible. Returning to Shah Alam Stadium was one of the biggest initiatives the new Selangor management did to try and win their fans back. The Cheras Stadium was deemed inconvenient by some fans, and they have been crying for a return to their old ground since the season start. In the Malaysia Cup, they got their wish and Selangor returned home. Selangor are also giving away a ‘buy one free one’ offer for the showdown against Sabah. The 33-time Malaysia Cup champions really need their fans to return in numbers to revive their fading hopes in the tournament.

Nikmati Beli 1 Percuma 1 tiket perlawanan #unifiPialaMalaysia2018 ⚽ hanya di Shopee! Anda boleh membeli tiket perlawanan #RedGiants di sini! 👉 Piala Malaysia 4 #SELvSAB: https://t.co/lYm28CdE33 pic.twitter.com/nkZJiBZHcT — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) August 23, 2018

Kedah FA

The Red Eagles management have always listened to their fans, even if sometimes backfired on the team. Earlier in the season, Kedah answered the rallying cry of their fans to bring in Ramon Marcote as head coach. But after the Spaniard failed to perform, he was dismissed. It was the same case with their former striker Pablo Pallares. The fans wanted him out, and out he went. Most recently, the fans asked for maverick striker Paulo Rangel to be included in the squad despite the Brazilian showing tantrum. Rangel is understood to be set for a return against MIFA. Kedah are also giving away freebies such as tickets and t-shirts to get the fans to return again.

At the end of the day, any promotion or marketing campaign will fail if the clubs do not perform.

Fans who come to the stadium, want to see their team give their best to win.

If they feel the players are not committed or showing any desire to win, then their hard earned money is best used for other things.

And no one can blame them from shying away.

Photo Credit: Johor DT, Selangor FA twitter