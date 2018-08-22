Safawi Rasid wants Hari Raya gift with Japan win

Safawi Rasid may be away from home for the first time during the Raya Hari Aidil Adha celebrations, but he wants it to be as memorable as possible by defeating Japan in the Asian Games last-16 on Friday.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim forward has unsurprisingly turned out to be star of the tournament, and is the joint top scorer with four goals along with South Korea’s Hwang Ui-jo.

But Safawi is far from done in front of goal, and is eager to add to his tally.

“I am out to give everything I can for us to get a win. I have to thank my team-mates for all their hardwork as well,” Safawi told Stadium Astro.

“This is my first time celebrating Hari Raya overseas, and it’s a different experience.”

Victory over Japan would certainly be a different experience for the Malaysia Under-23 squad, as it would inch them one game away from a medal contention.

Safawi is certainly aiming higher than a bronze medal, and he doesn’t have to carry Malaysia’s goals alone.

Akhyar Rashid and Syafiq Ahmad who have also scored in the tournament, have struck up a good combination with him.

With a combined six goals between them, Malaysia will be looking to turn on the style against a young but determined Japanese side.

Datuk Ong Kim Swee has warned of young Samurais good combination play, being groomed by their promising head coach Hajime Moriyasu.

Should Malaysia overcome Japan, they will face either China or Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals.

Photo Credit: FAM