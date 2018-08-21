Asian Games: 5 potential gold medalists for Malaysia

Malaysia will set out to achieve the seven gold medals target at the ongoing Asian Games in Palembang and Jakarta in Indonesia.

After only returning with five gold medals from the 2014 edition, a modest target has been set for them this time around.

While there could be a few surprises from other sports, here are five sports that should return with the golden glitter.

Nicol David (Squash)

For perhaps the first time, the four-time Asian Games champion is not the outright favourite to win again. Nicol last won a title almost 15-months ago, when she triumphed at the Malaysian Nationals in May 2017. Age has caught with the eight-time world champion, and she has lost some of that explosive burst of speed that made her almost invincible for a long time. Even so, Nicol comes into this tournament as the top seed and is expected to go the distance, at 34. Her biggest threat will come from Hong Kong’s Annie Au, who has beaten her last year.

Azizulhasni Awang (Cycling)

Azizul is coming to this multi-sport tournament in sizzling form, having clinched two gold medals in the keirin and sprint events at the China Track Cup last month. The Terengganu-born will be looked upon to deliver glitter from both those events again, especially in his pet keirin where he won gold in last year’s World Championships. But the ‘Pocketrocketman’ will face stiff competition from Japan’s Tomoyuki Kawabata in his bid to clinch gold. Kawabata clinched keirin silver at the World Championships earlier this year, but Azizul will be hoping to ride on his good form to clinch a first Asian Games gold.

Syakilla Salni Jeffrey Krishnan (Karate)

This pint-sized dynamite will gunning for a second Asian Games gold, having marked her debut at the multi-sport Games in 2014 by winning the women’s kumite below-61kg. This time around, Syakilla has an added motivation to go for glory after being the country’s flag bearer in Indonesia. But the 26-year-old has also had to battle some disciplinary problems when after failing to meet the weight limit at the Asian Karate Championships in Amman, Jordan last month. The Malaysia Karate Federation has limited the exponent’s social media use and ramp up her performance as she prepares to do battle in the women’s kumite below 55 kg. The only way to answer those doubters is by reigning top of the podium.

Al Jufferi Jamari (Pencak Silat)

Pencak silat has been earmarked as one of the sports to bring home gold, and hopes are rife that 2016 world champion Al Jufferi would be able to fire Malaysia to glory. Jufferi also bagged gold at last year’s Sea Games held in Kuala Lumpur, and more recently, clinched gold at the Belgium Open in May. Jufferi, however, will have to overcome an expected flurry of Indonesian opponents and also a boisterous home crowd. Pencak silat is making its Asian Games debut and is one of the sport Indonesia are tipped to win plenty of medals. Jufferi will be counted on to upset the home favourites and continue with his steady progress.

Women’s bowling team

Despite a change in competition format and lesser golds on offer in bowling, the women’s team are favourites to win in the trios and team events. The women’s team are the reigning world champions after ending a 10-year wait for gold when they won gold at the World Championships in Las Vegas last year. They also clinched gold at the Sea Games last year. Led by the evergreen Shalin Zulkiffli who will be competing in her seventh Asiad, Malaysia will have the same world championship line-up backed by Sin Li Jane, Esther Cheah, Siti Safiyah, Syaidatul Afifah and Natasha Roslan. They will be bent on bettering the silver medal in Incheon, South Korea four years despite the threat of Japan and Singapore.

Photo Credit: Azizulhasni Awang official, SRAM