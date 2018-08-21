Ong upset with disjointed Malaysia after Bahrain loss

Datuk Ong Kim Swee admitted he was disappointed with the attitude and commitment of some of his players after the Malaysia Under-23 ended their Asian Games group campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Bahrain on Monday.

“It is disappointing to see some players who didn’t show the right attitude or commitment towards the game. There were a few who did not live up to expectations. These players were given a chance to show their potential, but didn’t take it,” said Ong.

The Malaysians put on a disjointed display against Bahrain and could have lost by a bigger margin, if not for the opponents’ wastefulness in front of goal and coupled with Ifwat Akmal’s big saves.

Ong had made eight changes for the final Group E game to give the fresh legs a chance, but he will surely revert to the same line-up who beat Kyrgyzstan and South Korea when Malaysia play Japan in the last-16 on Friday.

One major concern for Ong is the fitness for Akhyar Rashid, who came on as a substitute and was subjected to some heavy challenges.

“I am worried with the injuries. Akhyar came on and he was struggling at the end. I don’t know how serious it is, because we need him against Japan.”

“We know Japan are a good side. They have good combination and have been together for a long time. They are also experienced at international level and have done good things at age group levels. We have to be at our best.”

Defence was Malaysia’s biggest letdown against Bahrain, with Irfan Zakaria, Dominic Tan, Rizal Ghazali and Syazwan Andik all set to return against Japan.

Safawi Rasid, who scored a consolation penalty in the defeat, will take his place upfront along with Syafiq Ahmad and Akhyar if he’s fit.

Despite losing, Malaysia finished as group champions ahead of South Korea by the virtue of goal difference.

The defending champions had to rely on Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min to fire home the winner against Kyrgyzstan for the 1-0 victory to take them through.

Korea will go on to face Iran in the last-16.

Bahrain’s win also takes them through by virtue of one of the best third-placed teams, and they will take on Vietnam.

Photo Credit: FAM