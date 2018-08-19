Malaysia Cup: Perak overcome KL in ill-tempered match

Perak FA imports Jad Nourredine and Jose Gilmar scored in either half to help their team overcame Kuala Lumpur FA 2-0 in an ill-tempered match that was halted for almost 10-minutes in the Malaysia Cup on Sunday.

The result sees the Bos Gaurus notch their first win of the tournament to sit second behind Terengganu FA in Group A.

The other match saw Felda United FC establish a stranglehold in Group B after a 3-2 win over PKNS FC.

At Cheras Stadium, Perak dominated the first half and should have taken an early lead through Brendan Gan.

The midfielder saw his grounder saved by Sharbinee Alawee, before blasting the rebound onto the bar.

Midway through the first, Sharbinee produced arguably the save of the week, diving low to his left to tip away a Gilmar header that was destined for the bottom corner.

But the visitors’ persistence would pay off as they took lead five minutes from time, as Perak defender Jad Nourredine lashed home a close range shot from a corner.

Perak winger Nor Hakim Hassan, who was brilliant in the first half, earned a penalty in the 63rd minute after he was pushed from behind.

Gilmar saw his spot-kick saved by Sharbinee, but he was alert enough to put away the rebound.

Then the game was marred by a scuffle after Zaquan Adha rushed into a dirty tackle on Brendan.

Almost every player from both sides got involved, with Brendan, Gilmar, Leandro Dos Santos and Zaquan all cautioned for protesting, as officials from both sides intruded the pitch to confront the referee.

Gilmar missed another sitter two minutes from time, and injury time stretched to eight minutes because of the melee.

Perak saw off the match to climb above KL into second.

At Shah Alam Stadium, Felda produced a sensational fightback to come back from two goals down and beat PKNS.

Rafael Ramazotti and Faris Ramli have given PKNS a 2-0 lead after 21 minutes, and PKNS look destined to take home three points.

But Philippines midfielder Iain Ramsay reduced the deficit just before half-time, before Gilberto Fortunato leveled the scores in the 68th minute.

Wan Amirul Afiq then netted the winner nine minutes from time as B. Satiananthan’s men go on to have a three point cushion in Group B.

Photo Credit: MFL