Asian Games: Ong ready to upset Son-led South Korea

Malaysia Under-23 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee feels while his team have to improve despite their 3-1 win over Kyrgyzstan in the Asian Games opener, they are capable of springing a surprise against defending champions South Korea.

Ong is also not too worried about the threat of Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, who will most likely feature against Malaysia.

“Of course, (South) Korea are the stronger team and defending champions. But we have our own strengths and we have to play to them. One thing we must do is mark them lightly,” Ong said.

“They have 20 strong players. We have to be disciplined and hope to spring a surprise.”

When asked of the possibility of Son playing against Malaysia, Ong added: “In football, 11 players are more important than one player.”

On Wednesday, Malaysia opened their Group E campaign with three points after Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid and Syafiq Ahmad struck against Kyrgyzstan.

Safawi, in particular, was outstanding.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim forward opened the scoring with a penalty, and set-up both the other goals on his weaker right foot.

Despite making a big impact, Safawi feels he needs to improve.

“I still need to work on my finishing. As a team, we also need to rectify our weakness before playing Korea.”

Malaysia will need to improve on their defending ahead of the Friday clash.

They conceded many petty fouls just outside the penalty box against Kyrgyzstan, and were fortunate their opponents couldn’t capitalize.

South Korea will come into this match as big favourites, having thrashed Bahrain 6-0 to top Group E.

Besides Son, they also have included Lee Seung-woon, Hwang Hee-chan and Cho Hyun-woo, who all featured at the World Cup in Russia.

After South Korea, Malaysia complete their group fixture against Bahrain on August 20.

