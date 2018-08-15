Misbun drills shuttlers at 6am ahead of Asian Games

Datuk Misbun Sidek is determined to whip his men’s singles charges into optimum shape ahead of the Asian Games badminton event in Indonesia, and that includes training sessions as early as 6am.

“So far they have been able to withstand these early training sessions. If they can show me this kind of commitment in training, I believe they will be prepared when the competition begins,” Misbun told Berita Harian.

“They only have to give their best in every game, and I believe that will be good enough for a medal. They are all aware of the huge responsibilities they are carrying at the Asian Games.”

The men’s team are made up of Liew Daren, Lee Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao and Soong Joo Ven.

Daren and Lee will also do battle in the men’s individual event.

Much are expected of the duo, who have showed potential in recent months.

The young Lee did well to win all his matches at the Thomas Cup finals in May, including a big scalp over Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

Daren, meanwhile, defied all expectations to return home with a World Championships medal after a gallant run to the semifinals earlier this month.

At the 2014 edition, Datuk Lee Chong Wei bagged a bronze medal in the men’s singles event.

Chong Wei made it to the semifinals, before he was upstaged by gold medalist Lin Dan 22-20, 21-12, 21-9.

Malaysia had also won gold in the team event, men’s doubles (Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong) and women’s doubles (Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei).

In Chong Wei’s absence this time, much will be expected from Daren to try and bag a medal.

Chong Wei had to pull out of the World Championships and Asian Games due to a respiratory problem, and is currently seeking treatment in Taiwan.

