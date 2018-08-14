Malaysia will not take Kyrgyzstan lightly in Asian Games opener

Malaysia Under-23 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee will field his most prolific line-up against the Kyrgyzstan U23 in their Asian Games Group E opening match on Wednesday, as he plots a bright start to the competition.

“I will field my best line-up, there’s no doubt about that. We won’t be taking any games lightly. I am expecting us to have a tough opening match,” said Ong before the team’s final training session in Indonesia.

“I have studied Kyrgyzstan from their previous matches some time back. Their style of play are similar to Uzbekistan’s. They have good technique, and they also play in a competitive league. We must be at our best.”

Ong will come into this tournament on a winning note, following Malaysia’s controversial 2-0 success over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final warm-up friendly last Friday.

The 47-year-old is missing several key players such as Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak, Syamer Kutty Abba and N. Thanabalan who had to withdraw through various injuries.

But Ong still has plenty of quality within his ranks and he can rely on the likes of Hadi Fayyadh, Safawi Rasid and Syafiq Ahmad to get the goals.

Safawi and Akhyar Rashid were impressive in UAE victory, and they will look to cause Kyrgyzstan problems when both sides meet.

He can also count on the experience of overage duo Rizal Ghazali and Baddrol Bakhtiar to exert their influence on this young side.

On paper, Malaysia look good bets to claim a first win over their opponents, whose last win came against the Indonesia U23 last year.

After the achievement of making the AFC U23 Championships last eight in January, Malaysia will be confident of reaching the same heights.

After Kyrgyzstan, they go on to face defending champions South Korea on August 17, before completing their group fixture against Bahrain three days later.

