Rebel Rangel: Other high profile players who refused to play

Paulo Rangel’s stint with Kedah FA will most likely be cut short after he refused to warm-up after not being included in the starting 11 against Johor Darul Ta’zim in the Malaysia Cup last Friday.

The Brazilian may be acting like a full-blown diva, but he is not first footballer and certainly won’t be the last to pull a stunt like this.

FOX Sports Malaysia takes a look three other high profile cases where footballers simply refused to play, despite earning wages the rest of us civilians can only dream of.

Nikola Kalinic (Croatia)

Croatia’s dream run to the World Cup final proved to be one of the biggest sporting highlights this year, but there was some discontentment within the team from the offset. Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic was the perpetrator, refusing to come on as a substitute in the final minutes of his team’s opening match against Nigeria. It didn’t matter, as the Croatians won that match 2-0. But Kalinic’s refusal signaled the end of his tournament, as head coach Zlatko Dalic asked for him to be sent home. The forward was gracious enough to refuse a World Cup medal afterwards, reasoning he played no part in the tournament at all. It would really take a lot of guts for him to do otherwise.

Carlos Tevez (Manchester City)

The gifted, yet volatile Argentine had not been without his fair share of problems throughout his career, and his time with Manchester City looked to have ended in 2011. Why? Simply because he refused to play in a Champions League blockbuster tie. It was the showdown against Bayern Munich in 2011, and City were trailing that match 2-0. When Roberto Mancini summoned for Tevez to come on from the bench in the second half, but the forward simply said “No.” His actions resulted in a two-week ban and being placed on “gardening leave”. Tevez eventually buried the hatchet with Mancini and returned to the first-team, playing for another season before leaving to Juventus.

William Gallas (Chelsea)

The Frenchman was hot property for the Blues during the 2005/2006 season, establishing himself as one of the marquee players under Roman Abramovich era. After being forced to play at left-back by then Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, Gallas took a stance that he would not play for Chelsea anymore. The robust defender simply refused to play against Liverpool in an FA Cup semifinal, and astonishingly threatened to score an own goal if Mourinho picked him against Manchester City the following season. Gallas’ threat worked, and he was relieved of his Chelsea commitments after forcing a move to rivals Arsenal.

Photo Credit: Kedah FA