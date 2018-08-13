Malaysia’s football league chairman TMJ set for another Q&A session with fans in KL

Questions, comments, critics and suggestions have been aplenty in regards to Malaysian football, especially surrounding the domestic competitions.

Has the ASEAN import quota been a success? Why are teams still facing financial issues despite the introduction of Club Licensing? What are the league guardians doing to attract large crowds to stadiums?

That’s just some of the questioning pertaining to the Malaysian football leagues.

While some may feel answers have not been very forthcoming, fret not, Malaysian Football League (MFL) chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is ready to take questions at a question and answer session with the fans on August 18.

“Have any questions? Want clarification regarding issues related to the MFL or the Malaysian league?” read a posting on MFL’s Facebook page.

“If you do, this is your chance to meet and have a Q&A session with MFL chairman Sultan Ibrahim in Forum Penyokong at 5pm in St. Regis Kuala Lumpur on August 18.”

Fans were also asked to reserve their seats due to limited space.

Tunku Ismail had a similar session in Kuala Lumpur during his tenure as Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president.

He sat in the middle surrounded by football fans and observers, and took questions for a couple of hours. He also asked other FAM officials and his security detail to leave the room and did away with formalities.

