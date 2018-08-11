Player Ratings: Pahang trample Selangor to top group in Malaysia Cup

Pahang FA showed how serious they are about collecting another silverware this season, after they rose to the top of Group D in the Malaysia Cup with a 2-0 victory over a pathetic Selangor side

Muslim Ahmad and Norshahrul Idlan Talaha scored in either half for the deserved victory at Shah Alam Stadium on Saturday, to condemn the Red Giants to their second consecutive home defeat.

Here is how the Elephants players fared.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Helmi Eliza (7) – Did not have much to do all evening, but pulled off an excellent save from Amri Yahyah in the second half. Helmi has proven himself time and again this season.

Muslim Ahmad (8.5) – Scored with a fantastic header into the top corner in the first-half. Looked comfortable in his centre-back role, with Selangor not offering much threat.

Afif Amiruddin (7) – Like Muslim Ahmad, Afif also had an easy evening out. But the lanky defender ensured Selangor stayed far from his goal by heading away the corners which came his way.

Zubir Azmi (6) – Was industrious in his left-back role, and did well on a rare outing in the starting 11. Kept his shape in the four-man defence, and stayed back during set-pieces.

Matthew Davies (7) – Another assured performance from the full-back, who was retained by Pahang at the expense of the national Under-23. Sound in defence, and always provides an option offensively.

Nor Azam Abdul Azih (8) – His floated free-kick set-up Muslim Ahmad’s goal. Dictated the midfield with Safuwan Baharudin. No wonder Dollah Salleh wanted to keep him for the Malaysia Cup.

Safuwan Baharudin (8) – A sterling showing in central midfield from the Singaporean. Safuwan won all the aerial duels, and barely afforded the Selangor midfield any time on the ball.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (8.5) – Complimented Mohamadou Sumareh on the left wing by giving Razman Roslan a torrid time. His fine efforts resulted in a second half goal from close range.

Austin Amutu (7) – Despite not getting a goal, the Nigerian forward worked hard to pressure the Selangor defence. He played off the shoulder of Alfonso de la cruz, which gave the defender a headache.

Issey Nakajima-Farran (5.5) – Did well to provide support for Austin Amutu as the support striker, but came off with an injury just before the end of the first half.

Mohamadou Sumareh (7) – Almost set up Austin Amutu with a goal after a great run and cross in the first half. Was full of running on the right wing, leaving K. Kannan chasing shadows at times.

Substitutions

Wan Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria (for Issey Nakajima-Farran 43’) (6) – Did not do anything out of the ordinary, but kept things ticking when Pahang went on the offence.

