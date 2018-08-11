FAM will lodge report to AFC after UAE brawl

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will submit a report to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) following the aftermath of the brawl between the Malaysia Under-23 and United Arab Emirates (UAE) U23 on Friday.

“Datuk Hamidin and I immediately held discussions with UAE FA through their general secretary, Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri and vice president, Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi along with AFC general secretary Datuk Windsor John,” said FAM general secretary Stuart Ramalingam through a statement.

“After the discussion, FAM received a formal letter from UAE FA stating they apologize for the incident and take seriously what had happened. They will conduct an internal investigation for actions to be taken against players and officials involved.”

“FAM will, however, submit a report from the Match Commissioner and referee to AFC today and will follow up with AFC if they need anything else after examining the reports from all parties.”

The UAE are expected to face heavy sanctions from the Asian body, which in the worst case could involve a ban from continental competitions.

On Friday, the unruly Arabians attacked the Malaysians in injury time at Shah Alam Stadium.

Malaysia won 2-0, through goals from Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid, but the victory was overshadowed by the fracas at the end.

UAE midfielder Mohammed Khalfan-Eto was the culprit, landing a flying kick on Adib Zainuddin which sparked the melee.

To make matters worse, the UAE officials also got involved, and some of them were caught on camera attacking the security officials who tried to break up the fight.

The UAE FA have also take swift action against Khalfan.

“We have decided to remove the player (Mohammed Khalfan) from the list of the team participating in the “Asiad” and refer him to the committees concerned,” read a statement.

“The football federation has apologized to the Malaysian Football Association for the unfortunate events that do not represent the UAE players ethics.”

On a bright note, Malaysia will head to the Asian Games football tournament on a positive vibe after the comprehensive win.

Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s men open their campaign against the Kyrgyzstan U23 in Group E on August 15.

Defending champions South Korea and Bahrain are also in the same group as the Malaysians.

Photo Credit: FAM