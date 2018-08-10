Disgraceful UAE tarnish Malaysia win after violence

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are bound to face punishment from the Asian Football Confederation, after their players acted aggressively in the 2-0 loss to the Malaysia Under-23 in an Asian Games warm-up friendly on Friday.

The heated encounter descended into chaos after UAE midfielder Mohammad Khalfan threw a flying kick at Adib Zainuddin in injury time, which prompted an all out brawl between both sides.

To make matters worse, the visitors officials’ also got involved and even assaulted the police officers on duty.

The Arabians, who had acted aggressively throughout the match, are not expected to get away lightly with this incident, with Football Association of Malaysia president Datuk Hamidin Amin also present and looking visibly disgruntled.

On the pitch, goals from Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid in either half gave the Malaysians side a deserved 2-0 victory as they prepare for the Asian Games football tournament.

The victory will serve as a confidence booster for the development side, who open their Asian Games campaign against the KyrgyzstanU23 on August 15.

Safawi gave Malaysia the lead midway through the first-half after curling home into the far post, doing well to win possession on the edge of box in the build-up.

Ong’s men deservedly extended their lead in the second half with another beauty strike, this time through Akhyar Rashid.

Syazwan Andik played a short pass on the left wing, and the Kedah hotshot did the rest, jinking past a defender before rattling home past Abdul Rahman at the near post.

Even before the brawl ensued, UAE were aggressive and Abdul Basit should have received a red card for shoving referee Suhaizi Shukri.

The chaos just before the final whistle overshadows Malaysia’s win, but Ong will be pleased with how his team performed.

Judging by how this incident turned out, it is fortunate that Malaysia will not be facing UAE at the Asian Games.

Both teams were placed in Group E, but UAE were removed and placed in Group C after Iraq pulled out.

Photo Credit: FAM