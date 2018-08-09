5 shuttlers who could return with Asian Games medal

The Malaysian national contingent will attempt to chart a memorable path at the upcoming Asian Games, after just returning from the just concluded World Championships.

With Datuk Lee Chong Wei still out of commission due to respiratory problems, the onus will fall on the rest to shoulder the mantle and attempt to return home with medals.

Malaysia returned with four bronze medals at the 2014 edition.

Having said that, FOX Sports Malaysia looks at three prospects who carry the potential to return home with glitter.

Liew Daren

No one would have expected Daren to storm into the semifinals of the World Championships. He had not had the best of results coming into the world meet, crashing out in the early stages of previous tournaments. But in Nanjing, China, the 31-year-old showed he is very much a world class player by making the last four, before being outclassed by eventual world champion Kento Momota. Daren is riding on good form and plenty of confidence coming into the Asian Games, which could play into his favour. He may come up against the same opponents whom he beat at the world meet, but if Daren maintains the same fighting tempo, there could be another medal around his neck at this multi-sport meet.

Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying

Hopes are high for this mixed doubles pair, having made the last eight of the world meet. They were on par with Hong Kong pair Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet in that encounter, until Goh suffered an injury in the third game and they eventually lost. Goh has been successfully cleared to feature in Indonesia, and if the pair can turn on their attacking display, their chances of a medal looks good. One factor the duo must quickly fix is their deftness at the front court. While Chan does a great job in setting Goh up for the kill, it doesn’t always materialize. If they improve on that, this pair could reach the heights of their glory days.

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong

This duo were one of the bronze medalists in 2014, but things have gone downhill since. At the World Championships, Goh-Tan forced eventual men’s doubles champions Li Junhui-Liu Yuchen to a third game, only to lose 22-20. If they had prevailed in that match, they may have had a medal in the world meet. Consistency has derailed this world No. 14 pair time and again. They do have all the qualities to be a top pair again. Goh the master blaster from the baseline, and Tan with the quick-fire kill at the front court. With young doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi pushing hard to be the country’s premier shuttlers, Goh-Tan cannot afford not to slip up anymore. The Asian Games is their best place for a rejuvenation.