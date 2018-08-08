Liew Daren will play at the Asian Games, confirm BAM

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have confirmed Liew Daren will be representing Malaysia at the upcoming Asian Games men’s singles tournament, following his World Championships heroics.

“It was supposed to be Cheam June Wei who was slated to replace Datuk Lee Chong Wei, but after evaluation on Daren’s current performance, he have decided on him to represent the country,” BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria told Berita Harian.

“Daren will feature in the men’s singles and team categories with Lee Zii Jia. We had concerns about his injury before, but the medical report indicated it is not serious and he can play.”

Daren made the country proud by defying all odds to reach the Word Championships semifinals, before he was beaten by Japan’s Kento Momota who went on to win the title.

The 31-year-old earned the admiration of many after making it that far, and beating bigger names like Jonatan Christie and K. Srikanth along the way.

Daren had also made it to the World Championships as an independent player, but BAM seem to be doing their best to facilitate him now.

Meanwhile, the national body also confirmed they will not be including men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik for the Asian Games, despite the pair’s gallant run to the World Championships quarterfinals.

“We do not want to take the risk as Aaron-Wooi Yik are competing at the Vietnam Open as top seeds. We can’t afford to have them burnt out by competing in three back-to-back tournaments,” added Norza.

The biggest challengers at the Asian Games will once again come from China, who have big guns in the men’s singles and men’s doubles categories.

Japan are also a rising force following Momota’s triumph, while India could be dark horses in the women’s singles and mixed doubles.