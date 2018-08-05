JDT fall to shock home defeat against MISC-MIFA in Malaysia Cup

MISC-MIFA not only made history by winning their first ever Malaysia Cup match, they also did it against the defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at their own turf.

The Premier League side notched the unforgettable feat after goals from Kpah Sherman and Bae-Beom-geun in either half gave them a 2-1 win at Larkin Stadium to take them top of Group C.

Nicolas Anil highlights three talking points from this match.

JDT fall to first Malaysia Cup loss at home after three years

The last time the defending champions lost at home in this tournament dated back to November 2015, when Felda United FC knocked them out in the quarterfinals. Since then, the Southern Tigers have been in impeccable home form across all competitions, and rarely have teams come away with anything. MIFA have not only earned their first win in their history of this competition, they are also the second team to beat JDT at home this season. Pahang FA were the first after winning 3-0 in the second-leg FA Cup quarterfinals in April. Full credit goes to K.Devan’s men, who weren’t afraid of the league champions and gave everything in their means to win.

MIFA five-man defence frustrated JDT

Devan knew his only way from taking something away from this match was ensuring JDT did not get much goalscoring opportunities. So the former Kelantan FA coach put out a five-man wall to protect MIFA goalkeeper Muhaimin Mohamad. His ploy worked to great effect in the first 45-minutes, as Elizeu Araujo, Wan Mohd Shukri, Mohamad Zamri, P. Rajes and B. Tinagaran hardly let the home side have a sniff of their goal. MIFA were composed, they were disciplined and they knew where to cut out the dangers, which came mainly through the flanks.

Kpah Sherman can’t stop scoring in away games

The Liberian forward’s brilliant opening goal was his 16th of the season, and there is no doubt MIFA are playing in the Malaysia Cup is because of his goals. But one interesting fact is Sherman thrives playing away from home this season. 12 of his goals have come on the road, and Sunday’s winner against JDT have been the sweetest of them all. Besides his strike, Sherman kept the JDT backline on high alert all night, due to his pace when the visitors launched a counter-attack. The 26-year-old has been an asset for the visitors since arriving last year, and MIFA will need more magic from him in this tournament.

