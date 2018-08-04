Top 5 foreigners who set the MSL alight in 2018

The Malaysia Super League (MSL) may have concluded almost a week ago, but the performance of the best players are still talked about until today.

This, of course, includes the foreign players who have set the domestic league alight.

Nicolas Anil takes a look at some of the foreigners, both new and old, who have made an impact this year.

Marcos Antonio (JDT)

When the Brazilian suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury which threatened to derail his career last year, Johor Darul Ta’zim came out and said they will fully support the centre-back until he recovers. The Southern Tigers knew the hunky defender was a priceless asset, and their faith in him paid off when Antonio returned to action this year. His excellent reading of the game and composure as the last man is one of the key reasons why the league champions only conceded nine goals. At 35, Antonio remains the heartbeat of the JDT defence.

Theirry Bin (Terengganu FA)

The Cambodian midfielder makes this list simply because he managed to do one thing his other countrymen failed: Stay in the MSL beyond five months. Prak Mony Udom, Chan Vathanaka and Keo Sokhpheng were all deemed not good enough by other clubs and their fates were sealed at the second transfer window. Not Theirry. The French-born developed himself as an integral part of Terengganu’s midfield which also consists of Lee Tuck, J. Partiban and Faiz Nasir. Theirry can be described as terrier-like, and his work-rate helped Terengganu comfortably finish in mid-table.

Ifedayo Olusegun (Melaka FA)

Melaka United FA were embroiled in a relegation scrap as the second transfer window came about, mainly because they lacked a potent goalscorer. The Mousedeers were begging for someone like Ilija Spasojevic or Marco Simic to come in right away and do the business for them. So it was almost heaven-sent when they managed to secure the signing of Ifedayo Olusegun. The Nigerian forward didn’t waste any time, scoring a brace on his debut against Kuala Lumpur FA. Olusegun went on to score eight goals in nine league appearance, and propelled Melaka to seventh in the league.

Paulo Josue (Kuala Lumpur FA)

The Kuala Lumpur FA midfielder’s story is an interesting one, as he came to Malaysia from the lower leagues of Brazil. Josue did well to help the City Hawks to promotion last year, but

this season he has been sensational for them. The Brazilian finished the MSL as the king of assists (9), in addition to scoring seven goals. He managed all this in 21 appearances. While many rave about the goalscoring abilities of Guilherme De Paula, it was Josue who orchestrated many of those goals.

Gilmar Jose (Perak FA)

This is another Brazilian who has made a huge difference to Perak FA. Gilmar is accustomed to the Malaysian league, having featured for Kelantan FA and Sarawak FA previously. But none of those stints went like how he expected, and so the lanky forward returned home to play for Boa. But when Mehmet Durakovic took over the Bos Gaurus last year, he requested for Gilmar’s signature, and the forward obliged by making a return to the MSL. This time, he was flourishing. With the right team and solid support system he received from Leandro Dos Santos, Gilmar banged in 14 goals for Perak this year, including 11 in the league.