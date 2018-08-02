Top 3 strikers who made an impact in 2018 MSL

The 2018 Malaysia Super League (MSL) has just flown by after six months of action packed matches. We have witnessed plenty of goals from hundreds of players, but FOX Sports Malaysia highlights the three hitman who stood out for their goalscoring talents.

Rufino Segovia (Selangor FA, 19 goals)

It is hard to mention the Red Giants without throwing Rufino Segovia’s name into the mix. The Spaniard was only a short-term signing for Selangor last season, but impressed enough to given an extended stay in 2018. He took that opportunity to showcase how deadly he is in front of goal. At 33, strikers usually wait for chances to arrive. Not Segovia. His work-rate is so high he puts many of the other youngsters in the team to shame. Apart from Amri Yahyah, the Madrid-born was often starved of quality support as he set out in search of goals. But that never stopped Segovia. The striker never gives up, and he doesn’t need many chances to score. It is no surprise why Segovia wins this year’s Golden Boot, he was the top scorer in 21 of 22 weeks.

Tchetche Kipre (Terengganu FC, 14 goals)

The Ivory Coast forward was one of the main reasons why Terengganu came within a whisker of finishing second in the league. The Turtles failed to beat Selangor in the final home game and finished fifth, but they will be happy to have Kipre in their team. Attentive, fast and silky on the ball, Kipre’s home form was really an astounding stat this season. He had banged in 10 goals in nine matches in front of the Terengganu faithful, and instantly became a fan favourite. Kipre’s goals earned many rave reviews, and some even starting requesting the Football Association of Malaysia to give him citizenship to allow him to don national colours. While that idea may be far-fetched, Kipre has certainly made an impact for the east-coast side this season.

Guilherme De Paula (Kuala Lumpur FA, 13 goals)

Temperamental, flamboyant may be some of the description associated with De Paula, but goal machine certainly takes precedence over any of the other traits. The Brazilian’s blistering pace has wrecked havoc for the opposition this season, and when he doesn’t play, Kuala Lumpur can look lost. But the City Boys are not as reliant on De Paula as much as Selangor are on Segovia. In fact, a lot of De Paula’s goals have come from Paulo Josue, who takes acclaim for the highest assist this season (9). But the 31-year-old has also proven he is not a one-season wonder. For Kuala Lumpur, De Paula has now scored 47 goals in 51 appearances over two years. They will be pining for more magic from this man when the Malaysia Cup begins.

Photo Credit: MFL, TFC, KLFA