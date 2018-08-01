Liew Daren, Goh Jin Wei do well to advance in World Champs

Malaysia will have a few representatives at the on-going World Championships third round after Liew Daren, Goh Jin Wei and Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong were among the national shuttlers who cleared their hurdles on Wednesday.

Daren kept the Malaysian flag flying in Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s absence in the men’s singles after he overcame Israel’s Misha Zilberman 21-16, 21-16.

The unseeded independent shuttler, who had stunned Indonesia’s rising star Jonatan Christie in the opening round, will now go on to face India’s K.Srikanth in the third round.

It was a fruitful day in the individual category as women’s singles Goh Jin Wei also churned out a stellar performance to oust Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-18, 22-20.

Goh will now go on to face another Japanese Nozomi Okuhara.

In the men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik joined Goh-Tan in the next round.

Aaron-Soh overpowered Taiwanese pair Lee Jhe Huei-Lee Yang 16-21, 21-18, 21-19, and will face Danish pair Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen in the next round.

Goh-Tan, who ousted their compatriots Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-16, 21-15, will fare up against China’s Li Junhui-Liu Yuchen.

The women’s doubles saw Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean beat Germany’s Isabel Herttrich-Carla Nelte 16-21, 21-17, 22-20 to setup a showdown against Indonesia’s Greysia Polli-Apriyani Rahayu.

Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei failed to join them after losing 21-12, 19-21, 21-12 to Japan’s Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi.

Malaysia’s mixed doubles pairing will be in action on Thursday.

Seventh seeds Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai will be up against Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, while Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying will face the English pairing of Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith.

Lee was a big absentee after pulling out of the world meet due to breathing problems.

The shuttler is currently in Taiwan to undergo treatment.

Photo Credit: BAM