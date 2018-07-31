Patrick Cruz suffers head injury after assault while on holiday

Patrick Cruz’s season with Pahang FA may have come to a premature end after the striker and his brother were assaulted by two unidentified men while on holiday at Pulau Perhentian in the wee hours on Sunday.

Cruz and his brother was believed to be in a café at the famous holiday destination when they got into an argument with both the assailants, who later attacked the footballer and his sibling with wooden sticks.

“Cruz suffered a head injury and his brother was also injured in both hands, but both of them are reported to be in stable condition. Both the suspects have also been apprehended,” a source told the New Straits Times group.

The club had also come out with an official statement after images of a bleeding

Cruz was circulating online.

“At this moment, the public and media are not allowed to visit the victim to afford him and his family privacy and for the medical staff to do their job. We also hope that no one speculates anything that may disrupt the investigation,” read the statement.

The injury will come as a bitter blow for the Brazilian forward, who only recently returned from injury.

Cruz’s last significant act in a Pahang shirt was scoring the penalty to win the Elephants the FA Cup against Selangor FA on July 7.

The lanky striker has already netted nine goals in all competitions this season.

Without Cruz, Pahang will be reliant on Austin Amutu and Issey Nakajima-Farran to get the goals in the Malaysia Cup.

But Dollah would be praying that his striker makes a recovery from this injury.

FOX Sports Malaysia’s thoughts and prayers are with Cruz, we wish you a successful recovery.

Photo Credit: Pahang FA, Harian Metro