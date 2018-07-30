JDT vs Kedah, Pahang save best players for Malaysia Cup

The draw for the 92nd Malaysia Cup was made on Monday, as 16 teams are set to do battle from August 4 onwards in one of the oldest competitions in Asia.

With 11 Malaysia Super League (MSL) teams and five from the second division Premier League pitted against each other, there are bound to be some surprises and upsets in store throughout this prestigious competition campaign.

FOX Sports Malaysia derives three interesting takes after the draw was made.

It’s another showdown between JDT-Kedah

Both teams squared off in the final of last year’s competition, which Johor Darul Ta’zim duly won 2-0, thanks to goals from Aidil Zafuan and Gonzalo Cabrera. Both teams have had contrasting seasons coming into this tournament. JDT are flying high having clinched their fifth consecutive league title and winning this year’s MSL by a whopping 23 points. Kedah, meanwhile, finished in mid-table despite high expectations on them to challenge for the title. The Red Eagles will need both Paulo Rangel and Liridon Krasniqi firing on all fronts to take them out of the group. The Southern Tigers are hot favourites to finish top of Group C, with Kelantan and MISC-MIFA not expected to provide a threat.

MIFA’s Subramaniam to face two former employers

Subra, as he is fondly known, was at the core of both Kelantan FA and JDT’s revolution. With the Red Warriors, he was an instrumental figure in their consecutive title success in 2011 and 2012, as well as helping them to Malaysia Cup glory in 2010 and 2012. The 33-year-old was also part of the JDT squad which clinched their inaugural league title back in 2014. Now captaining Premier League side MISC-MIFA, the robust defender is set to face two of his former employers as heavy underdogs. But for the Perak-born and his team, there is nothing to lose and everything to gain when they line up against both state sides.

Pahang are gung-ho on another Cup glory

Having already won the FA Cup this year, it seems that Dollah Salleh is preparing his charges for another shot at Cup glory. The Elephants are in Group D along with Selangor, PKNP FC and Sabah, a group which they are silently confident of topping. Pahang’s Matthew Davies and Nor Azam Abdul Azih have also not reported for the national Under-23 centralised training, an indication that Dollah may be saving them for the Malaysia Cup. If they continue to be absent, it is a clear indication that Pahang will want to end the domestic campaign with a bang. They may not compete in the AFC Champions League qualifiers due a ban imposed by the Football Association of Malaysia, but will want to prove a point in the Malaysia Cup.

Photo Credit: MFL