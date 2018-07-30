Pahang’s Davies and Azam AWOL from Asian Games camp

Malaysia Under-23 coach Ong Kim Swee’s concerns of not having enough players for the Asian Games proved unnecessary after 25 of the 28 call-up reported for duty on the first day of training on Monday.

There were fears that domestic sides may not release their players because the Malaysia Cup runs concurrently with the Games in Indonesia, prompting Ong to call four additional players from the reserve list.

Yet only Pahang’s Nor Azam Azih and Matthew Davies were only ones who appear not have been released by their clubs. Johor Darul Ta’zim II forward Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak was also absent but his arrival on Tuesday has already been commmunicated to the team.

“I have not received any update on their whereabouts or if they will eventually report,” said Ong.

“I’m focussed on who’s here and we have enough options to fill the void left by Azam and Davies.”

Azam and Davies are key players in the Pahang squad and the club are likely aware that they are not obliged to release their players because the Asian Games does not fall under the FIFA International calendar.

Pahang’s Kogileswaran and Faisal Abdul Halim, however, were present for the training at Wisma FAM. The duo are fringe players in Dollah Salleh’s squad.

Malaysia face a tough group with South Korea, Bahrain, UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

Ong explained that he was looking towards qualifying out of the group and at the same time giving playing time to those that will also be eligible for the 2020 Olympic qualifiers, which start next year.