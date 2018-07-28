Doubles pairings to shine in Lee Chong Wei absence

With leading men’s singles ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei out of the picture, this is the time for the rest of the Malaysian contingent heading to the World Championships in Nanjing, China (July 30-August 5) to step up and make an impact.

Lee was ruled out from both the world meet and the Asian Games (August 19-28) after suffering from a respiratory relater disorder.

His condition could rule him out for a significant period, and national mixed doubles shuttler Chan Peng Soon feels the mixed doubles and men’s doubles have to assume the void left by their talismanic leader.

“This is the time where both the mixed doubles and men’s doubles have an opportunity to get a good result and we have to take advantage,” Chan told Berita Harian.

“Based on the draw, we can go far. But we must not be over confident. We do not know how serious Lee’s condition is. We know he is ill and we are praying for his speedy recovery.”

Malaysia have three pairs in the mixed doubles event, including Chan and Goh Liu Ying.

The other two are Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and recent Singapore Open champions Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai.

Chan-Goh have a bye in the first round and will most likely face Indian pair Saurabh Sharma-Anoushka Parikh in the second round.

Their biggest test will mostly like come in the semifinals against English pair Chris Adcock- Gabrielle Adcock.

Malaysia do boast a healthy representation in this year’s World Championship.

Cheam June Wei will replace Lee in the men’s singles and is set to face France’s Brice Leverdez in the opening round.

Besides him, Liew Daren is also competing in the men’s singles.

The women’s singles is made up of Goh Jin Wei and Soniia Cheah, and the women’s doubles consist of Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean and Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei.

The men’s doubles meanwhile are made up of Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and Aaron Chia-Soh Woi Yik.

Photo Credit: BAM