Dominic wants Malaysia focus, not fazed by Son Heung-min threat

Malaysia Under-23 defender Dominic Tan believes while the national team must be mindful of Tottenham Hotspur and South Korean star Son Heung-min at August’s Asian Games, they will be more focused on their overall preparations at the multi-sport tournament.

“Son is a good player and everyone knows of him and his qualities. But firstly, we have to worry about us. We are looking forward to this tournament and we’ll stick to coach Ong’s plans in terms of tactics,” Dominic told FOX Sports Malaysia.

The national development squad were re-drawn in Group E of the tournament in Indonesia, alongside defending champions South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Malaysia were placed in the same group and teams with the addition of UAE, who are the latest inclusion to the 26-team tournament along with Palestine.

On paper, the draw looks tough for the Malaysians.

Son is just one of the players they have to be cautious about, the forward having come off a good World Cup campaign with goals against Mexico and Germany.

But Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s men have already played on the Asian stage at the AFC U23 Championships in January, where they made the quarterfinals before losing to South Korea 2-1.

“We know the standard of the Asian Games is high as compared to Southeast Asia, just looking at all the teams on display. I am grateful that we went to the AFC Championships, because we know the level of play and what to expect,” added Dominic.

“We are in a tough group, but I have a lot of confidence in our team especially after we made the AFC Championship quarterfinals. Every team is strong, but we have nothing to lose.”

On a personal note, the 21-year-old is competitively prepared having made a handful appearance for Johor Darul Ta’zim II.

“I’m feel good about my performance, and I am looking forward to linking up with the rest of the team.”

The football tournament at the Asian Games will commence from August 14- September 1 at various venues in Indonesia including Palembang, Bekasi, Cibinong, Cikarang and Soreang.

The top two teams from each group, along with four best third placed teams will advance to the last-16.

