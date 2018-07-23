FAM will improve with quality affiliates, says FAM gen-sec Stuart

New Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) general-secretary Stuart Ramalingam says one of his main tasks is to empower the national body affiliates, and at the same time change the mentality of the working culture to a corporate one.

“Firstly I believe we should empower our affiliates. The stronger our affiliates are, the stronger FAM is. We need to grow, facilitate, educate and support these affiliates,” said Stuart at his first official address on Monday.

“We will address the affiliates problems through an agenda that is progressive. But it cannot be just a complain session. For those who know me, they know if you have a problem, come to me with a solution. That will be the challenge for the affliates.”

“There is no point complaining if we do not have a solution. We will be having meetings with all the state’s general secretaries to remedy the problem. They should be on board with our national agenda.”

Stuart was appointed by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Amin as his successor on July 15, due to his vast working experience with international football bodies such as FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.

The former Malaysia Super League chief executive officer had also established himself as a corporate figure with international sports marketing agency Dentsu, where he headed the Malaysian office and was vice-president of Dentsu Sports Asia.

He feels if Malaysian football can shift their mindset to a corporate one, it would progress.

“The challenge for me is to convert the mentality from a football association to a corporate one. If we can convert mindset and mentalities, the processes will be easy. This was the president’s first manifesto and it has to be done.”

Like many, Stuart also feels that the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) should be an important aspect of FAM moving forward.

“FAM has not undertaken a grassroots initiative as big as NFDP, and I think it’s the responsibility of FAM to coordinate the grassroots development. If we are to produce champions, we have to start from the bottom.”

“So FAM can contribute and add value to this programme. But who is the captain of this ship, is for the president and Sports Ministry to work together and decide.”

Stuart also wants to pave the way for more football people outside FAM to lend their expertise.

“I had a lot of input and opinion from high profile people ever since taking this job. It made me think there are so many more experienced people out there who will volunteer their time and effort to contribute to the sport.”

“So I will set up an eminence group of people who can devote their time and effort to help improve Malaysian football. We will have round table discussions to discuss any football related matters.”

Photo Credit: FAM