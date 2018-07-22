Negeri Sembilan relegated after Kuala Lumpur defeat in MSL

Negeri Sembilan FA were relegated to the second tier Premier League after they lost 2-1 to Kuala Lumpur FA in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Sunday, bringing an end to their short lived stint in top flight.

The Jangs have no one but themselves to blame for their demotion, after losing 14 of 21 league matches, and averaging just a goal a game.

The state side were clearly not made for the competitive life of the MSL, only competing in the top tier as replacement to Felda United FC and Terengganu FC II this year.

They had only won four matches this campaign, despite changing their foreign players and head coach.

Azraai Khor was unceremoniously sacked after only five matches in May, and Mario Lemos was the surprise candidate to replace him.

But the former Bangladesh coach failed to elevate the team, despite signing a defender and striker in Alex Moraes and Angel Guirado.

Against Kuala Lumpur at Cheras Stadium, Negeri fell to a Bobirjon Akbarov goal in the 42nd minute.

But they gave themselves a lifeline when Moraes leveled the scores just before half-time.

Lemos’ men hardly threatened in the second half, and their fate was sealed when Kuala Lumpur captain Indra Putra Mahayuddin stole in at the far post to steer home an 88th minute winner.

Kelantan FA will join Negeri in the second division if they fail to beat Terengganu FC on Monday.

The Red Warriors are bottom having played a game less, and Terengganu are expected to seal their fate.

The race to second spot is still on after Perak FA could only manage a goalless draw against Kedah FA in the night’s other match.

Perak are still second, but could be replaced by Pahang should they fail to beat PKNS FC on July 28.

Two matches take place on Monday.

PKNP FC will host league champions Johor Darul Ta’zim, while Kelantan are at Terengganu.

