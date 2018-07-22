Free-falling Selangor not safe from MSL relegation

Selangor FA are in a free-fall after suffering yet another setback in the 3-2 defeat to Melaka United FA in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Saturday, but head coach Nazliazmi Nasir is not too concerned with the possibility of relegation.

Mathematically the Red Giants could still go down, as they sit ninth with a six-point advantage over relegation favourites Negeri Sembilan FA and Kelantan FA.

But while Selangor will most likely stay afloat barring a major miracle, they have now lost four of their last five matches.

“We have to find a way to get the best results in our next two matches. I thought we played well in the first half, and I needed to make a few changes after that. That injury time winner was a blow to us,” said Nazliazmi.

“I hope my young team will be able to bounce back against PKNP (FC) and Terengganu (FC)”.

Against Melaka, Selangor twice took the lead through Ilham Armaiyn and D.Kugan in either half.

But the home side knew of the visitors’ leaky backline, and they capitalized through Yahor Zubovich’s brace, before Nicholas Swirad earned Melaka’s winner deep into injury time.

Defeat was Selangor’s ninth of the season, and they have been sliding rapidly since the FA Cup final loss to Pahang FA on July 7.

Nazliazmi will have to conjure a way to revitalize his crestfallen troops ahead of the final two league games of the season.

Selangor travel to face PKNP in a rescheduled match on Thursday, before completing this season’s domestic campaign against Terengganu next Sunday.

Two other matches take place this Sunday.

Negeri Sembilan could kick-start an unlikely safety comeback should they defeat Kuala Lumpur FA by a big margin, while the other match sees Perak FA hosting Kedah FA in a battle for second spot.

Photo Credit: FAS