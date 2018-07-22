JDT’s Insa brothers finally see dream come true

Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Kiko and Natxo Insa grew up in Spain wanting to share the pitch for the same team but it wasn’t until 2018 did their dream finally materialise.

Both took different paths from a very young age, joining different youth academies before graduating to professional football.

Having moved to Malaysia in 2017, Kiko and Natxo found themselves at Pahang and JDT respectively, two teams that have rivalry like no other in the country.

Kiko, 30, left for Thailand at the start of the year before a shock move to the Southern Tigers during the 2018 mid-season transfer window.

“We have been waiting for this all our lives,” said Kiko after coming off the bench in JDT’s 4-0 win over Kelantan on Friday.

“It was something I have been itching for and there was a good possibility once we came to Malaysia. When we were younger, one went to Real Madrid and the other to Valencia.

“The only time we played together before Friday was in the park when we were little children. I have to thank the Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and JDT for this opportunity.”

The night couldn’t have come at a better time as JDT also lifted the trophy and had a grand celebration at Dataran Bandaraya Johor Bahru.

“It felt very fitting. It was an emotional night winning another league title in Malaysia and having my brother come on in the second half,” said Natxo.