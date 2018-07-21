Naturalizing players will help Malaysian football, says FAM chief

New Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin feels naturalizing players will go a long way to increasing the standard of the national team, and he is already working towards that goal.

“I had planned to do this for sometime, after being involved in Malaysian football for so long. This is one way we can up our national football level and follow the likes of Philippines,” Hamidin told FOX Sports Malaysia.

“But firstly, we will have to discuss this with various parties including the Malaysia Football League and the government, because we need other countries commitment too. It is still a premature plan, but its something we will look into.”

“At the moment, our talent pool is limited. The national team coaches are also consigned to taking players from the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League only. And we cannot just target success at the SEA Games and AFF Cup level.”

“Our next aim is to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup.”

In fact, Hamidin has also not lost hope for United States-based midfielder Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal to don national colours.

The naturalization topic has been debated many times in the Malaysian football circle, and each time the national team performs badly there is a call to infuse foreign talent through either Malaysia ties, or by giving them citizenship.

This year itself, quality players such as Pahang FA forward Mohamadou Sumareh and Terengganu FA midfielder Lee Tuck have expressed their desire to play for Malaysia.

The FAM president had cited Philippines as an example after the basketball crazy nation made the 2019 Asian Cup, thanks to their mixed heritage players with Spanish roots.

In other matters, Hamidin also said FAM will be tabling a plan to Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman with regards to the National Football Development Programme (NFDP).

“The NFDP should continue, but we want to consolidate the programme. The Sports Minister wants a comprehensive plan, so we will work on our plan for him to analyze and announce.”

Many football practitioners in the country feel the NFDP should come under the purview of the national body, in order to streamline one structure and blueprint for grassroots development.

